Shashi Tharoor in Panama Justifies Operation Sindoor Strike: 'United in Purpose'
In Panama City, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told Assembly President Dana Castaneda, 'We all come from different political backgrounds and different parts of India, but we are united in national purpose.' He added, after the Pahalgam attack, 'We waited. When nothing was clearly being done. We attacked the known headquarters of terrorist bases inside Pakistan.'
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:10
Now Playing
03:10
Now Playing
03:14
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing