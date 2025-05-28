Tejasvi Surya in Panama: 'India Will Strike Back a Hundred Times if Attacked'

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, speaking at the Panama Assembly, said India’s message to the world is clear. Despite its diversity, the nation stands united on issues of national security. He slammed Pakistan, calling it 'in the ICU and on the IMF’s drip,' and praised India’s rise as the fourth-largest economy. Citing decades of cross-border hostility, he warned, 'If you attack us, India has the strength to conduct Operation Sindoor, not just once but a hundred times.'