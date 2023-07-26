WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

Officials reported a pipeline failure in Jagos village, Baghpat district, leading to a leakage. The incident has raised concerns about environmental and safety implications, prompting authorities to take necessary actions to address the issue.

An underwater pipeline belonging to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) burst in the middle of the River Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, leading to a video of the water gushing out to go viral on social media. The incident occurred due to a pipeline failure, and authorities quickly identified the leakage in Jagos village.

To address the issue, a team has been dispatched to repair the underwater pipeline. Meanwhile, in Delhi, the water level in the Yamuna remained below the danger mark of 205.33 meters on Wednesday, but there are concerns that heavy rains in parts of the capital and upper catchment areas could cause the water level to rise again.

As of 9 am, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) measured 205.09 meters, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC). Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure safety and prevent any further damage caused by the pipeline burst in Baghpat.