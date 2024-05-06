PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Ganjam, Odisha, wherein he announced key dates, including the expiry of the Biju Janata Dal government on June 4, the declaration of BJP's chief ministerial candidate on June 6, and the swearing-in ceremony in Bhubaneswar on June 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Ganjam, Odisha on Monday, where he highlighted that after assuming government, the Bharatiya Janata Party will diligently implement all announced initiatives. PM Modi cited the transformation of Tripura from decades of Communist and Congress rule to rapid development under BJP governance within five years. He also referenced Uttar Pradesh's turnaround from a law and order crisis, now progressing under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership. PM Modi further indicated that the expiry date of the BJD government is June 4. He announced that BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate will be revealed on June 6, followed by the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 10 in Bhubaneswar.

