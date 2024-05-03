Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi’s prediction comes true! Rahul Gandhi to contest from another seat (WATCH)

In an exclusive interview to Asianet News, the Prime Minister said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from another seat and the announcement will come after April 26 and the Congress has already conceded defeat.

Rahul Gandhi, who was anticipated to make a last-ditch effort to reclaim Amethi, has been declared as the party's candidate for Raebareli, the seat recently left by his mother Sonia Gandhi when she transferred to Rajya Sabha.

Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a significant prediction regarding former Congress President Rahul Gandhi ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In an exclusive interview with Asianxt Digital Technologies Private Limited Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra, Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar, and Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajit Hanamakkanavar, the Prime Minister predicted that Rahul Gandhi would run in a constituency other than Wayanad in Kerala.

"The crown prince of Congress flees the North and takes shelter in the South. He left for Wayanad. This time his condition is that he is waiting to announce some other seat for himself as soon as the polling for Wayanad is done on 26th April. He is looking for another seat," PM Modi added.

In Amethi, the family bastion that switched to the BJP five years ago, the Congress will be represented by Kishori Lal Sharma, a longstanding Gandhi family supporter. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could not be persuaded to run for Raebareli, which she had nurtured for more than a decade on her mother's behalf.

Both candidates will file their papers today, the last day to register nominations for the fifth round of the election, which is on May 20. The Congress decision was announced on Friday after weeks of suspense.

