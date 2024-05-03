Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi’s prediction comes true! Rahul Gandhi to contest from another seat (WATCH)

    In an exclusive interview to Asianet News, the Prime Minister said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from another seat and the announcement will come after April 26 and the Congress has already conceded defeat.

    Lok sabha Elections 2024 PM Modi prediction comes true Congress Rahul Gandhi to contest from another seat watch gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi, who was anticipated to make a last-ditch effort to reclaim Amethi, has been declared as the party's candidate for Raebareli, the seat recently left by his mother Sonia Gandhi when she transferred to Rajya Sabha.

    Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a significant prediction regarding former Congress President Rahul Gandhi ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.  In an exclusive interview with Asianxt Digital Technologies Private Limited Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra, Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar, and Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajit Hanamakkanavar, the Prime Minister predicted that Rahul Gandhi would run in a constituency other than Wayanad in Kerala.

    Also Read | Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    "The crown prince of Congress flees the North and takes shelter in the South. He left for Wayanad. This time his condition is that he is waiting to announce some other seat for himself as soon as the polling for Wayanad is done on 26th April. He is looking for another seat," PM Modi added.

    In Amethi, the family bastion that switched to the BJP five years ago, the Congress will be represented by Kishori Lal Sharma, a longstanding Gandhi family supporter. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could not be persuaded to run for Raebareli, which she had nurtured for more than a decade on her mother's behalf.

    Both candidates will file their papers today, the last day to register nominations for the fifth round of the election, which is on May 20.  The Congress decision was announced on Friday after weeks of suspense.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Kishori Lal Sharma, Congress leader who will face Smriti Irani in Amethi

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Woman tied to pole, assaulted after son elopes with girl in Haveri vkp

    Karnataka: Woman tied to pole, assaulted after son elopes with girl in Haveri

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' row: Second rape case registered against suspended JD(S) MP vkp

    Prajwal Revanna ‘sex videos’ row: Second rape case registered against suspended JD(S) MP

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Kishori Lal Sharma, Congress leader who will face Smriti Irani in Amethi gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Kishori Lal Sharma, Congress leader who will face Smriti Irani in Amethi

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress announces Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi

    India slams USCIRF's allegations of religious freedom violations, calls it biased entity with political agenda snt

    India slams USCIRF's allegations of religious freedom violations, calls it biased entity with political agenda

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Woman tied to pole, assaulted after son elopes with girl in Haveri vkp

    Karnataka: Woman tied to pole, assaulted after son elopes with girl in Haveri

    Sabari REVIEW Is Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's psychological thriller worth watching? RBA

    Sabari REVIEW: Is Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's psychological thriller worth watching? READ this

    Google writes to US government, wants it to update immigration policies for AI and cybersecurity talent

    Google writes to US government, wants it to update immigration policies for AI and cybersecurity talent

    WATCH - Nagarjuna's look from Dhanush's 'Kubera' OUT; mysterious first look unveiled ATG

    WATCH - Nagarjuna's look from Dhanush's 'Kubera' OUT; mysterious first look unveiled

    Distressed Britney Spears walks out of hotel topless, holds pillow after fight with boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz RBA

    Distressed Britney Spears walks out of hotel topless, holds pillow after fight with beau Paul Richard Soliz

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon