Bangladesh: Minority Protest Mob Lynching of Dipu Chandra Das
Minority groups and Hindu religious organisations in Bangladesh staged a protest in Dhaka following the mob lynching of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh. Demonstrators gathered outside the National Press Club, demanding justice, accountability, and stronger protection for minorities amid rising concerns over targeted violence.
