MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Actor Vijay's Christmas Joy: TVK Chief Lights Up Mahabalipuram Celebration

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Dec 23 2025, 12:02 AM IST
Share this Video

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and superstar Vijay joined festive Christmas celebrations in the historic beach town of Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, spreading cheer among fans and locals. The actor-turned-politician was seen exchanging greetings, cutting a cake, and mingling warmly at the event, signaling his growing political outreach ahead of 2026 polls.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Actor Vijay's Christmas Joy: TVK Chief Lights Up Mahabalipuram Celebration
Now Playing
Actor Vijay's Christmas Joy: TVK Chief Lights Up Mahabalipuram Celebration
'Bulldozer Action…': CM Yogi Hits Back at Opposition Over Codeine Syrup Row
Now Playing
'Bulldozer Action…': CM Yogi Hits Back at Opposition Over Codeine Syrup Row
Mahesh Sachdev Backs Sheikh Hasina, Says Anti-India Claims Unproven
Now Playing
Mahesh Sachdev Backs Sheikh Hasina, Says Anti-India Claims Unproven
Delhi Smog Protest: NSUI’s Santa-Themed ‘Right to Breathe’ Campaign
Now Playing
Delhi Smog Protest: NSUI’s Santa-Themed ‘Right to Breathe’ Campaign
JD Vance Pays Tribute to Charlie Kirk at Turning Point Summit
Now Playing
JD Vance Pays Tribute to Charlie Kirk at Turning Point Summit
Aravalli Mining to be Limited, Ecology Protection is Priority: Bhupender Yadav
Now Playing
Aravalli Mining to be Limited, Ecology Protection is Priority: Bhupender Yadav
Sheikh Hasina WARNS of Rising Islamist Influence in Bangladesh
Now Playing
Sheikh Hasina WARNS of Rising Islamist Influence in Bangladesh
Mahesh Sachdev Backs Sheikh Hasina, Says Anti-India Claims Unproven
Now Playing
Mahesh Sachdev Backs Sheikh Hasina, Says Anti-India Claims Unproven
Aravalli Mining to be Limited, Ecology Protection is Priority: Bhupender Yadav
Now Playing
Aravalli Mining to be Limited, Ecology Protection is Priority: Bhupender Yadav
Delhi Disappears Under Smog | Shocking Visuals From India Gate
Now Playing
Delhi Disappears Under Smog | Shocking Visuals From India Gate

Entertainment

Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbed During ‘The Raja Saab’ Event, Suo Motu Case Against Lulu Mall
03:31
Now Playing
Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbed During ‘The Raja Saab’ Event, Suo Motu Case Against Lulu Mall
Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Vs Tanya | Huge Clash Shakes The House
03:43
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Vs Tanya | Huge Clash Shakes The House
BIGG BOSS 19: Mid-Week Eviction Shocks Fans — Top 5 Finalists Locked!
03:43
Now Playing
BIGG BOSS 19: Mid-Week Eviction Shocks Fans — Top 5 Finalists Locked!
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Vs Farhana | Explosive Clash Over ‘Stolen Eggs’
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Vs Farhana | Explosive Clash Over ‘Stolen Eggs’

News

Actor Vijay's Christmas Joy: TVK Chief Lights Up Mahabalipuram Celebration
03:11
Now Playing
Actor Vijay's Christmas Joy: TVK Chief Lights Up Mahabalipuram Celebration
Bangladesh: Minority Protest Mob Lynching of Dipu Chandra Das
01:54
Now Playing
Bangladesh: Minority Protest Mob Lynching of Dipu Chandra Das
'Bulldozer Action…': CM Yogi Hits Back at Opposition Over Codeine Syrup Row
07:43
Now Playing
'Bulldozer Action…': CM Yogi Hits Back at Opposition Over Codeine Syrup Row

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?