PM Modi Flags Off Amrit Bharat Trains, Performs Bhoomi Pujan for Kaziranga Corridor

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 18 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Share this Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhoomi Pujan for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project and flagged off two Amrit Bharat Express trains at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district. The projects aim to enhance wildlife protection near Kaziranga, improve rail connectivity and strengthen infrastructure in the Northeast.

