PM Modi HITS Out: 'Congress Ignored Babasaheb’s Dream for Poor!'

| Updated : Apr 14 2025, 07:17 PM
In Hisar, PM Modi said Babasaheb Ambedkar dreamed of a dignified life for every poor and deprived citizen. 'But Congress didn’t care about even giving water to our SC, ST, and OBC brothers and sisters,' he stated. Modi highlighted his government’s focus on basic needs and dignity for marginalized communities, accusing Congress of neglecting real development while exploiting Ambedkar’s name for politics.

