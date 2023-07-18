Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Olympic weightlifter Mirabai Chanu takes to Twitter to issue a heartfelt appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Manipur between two communities. Describing how the violence was impacting athletes and children, Chanu stressed the urgent need for peace in the region.

    Olympic medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and resolve the ongoing conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in her home state Manipur. The state has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3, resulting in the tragic loss of over 150 lives so far. In a heartfelt video shared on her Twitter handle, Chanu, currently training in the United States for upcoming competitions, expressed her concern about the impact of the conflict on athletes and children in Manipur. She revealed that the ongoing violence has disrupted training schedules for many athletes, while also hindering the education of numerous children.

    Chanu said, "The conflict in Manipur is going to complete three months but peace is yet to return."

    Despite being far away from Manipur, the weightlifter, who won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics, stated that she couldn't stop thinking about her home and the need for peace to be restored. 

    She urged the Prime Minister and Home Minister to take swift action to bring an end to the conflict and ensure the well-being and safety of all the people in Manipur.

    The ethnic clashes began on May 3, triggered by a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The Meiteis, constituting approximately 53% of the population, mainly reside in the Imphal Valley, while the tribals, including the Nagas and Kukis, make up 40 per cent of the population and predominantly live in the hill districts.

    Recent Videos

    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma
    Entertainment

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA
    Entertainment

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi
    Entertainment

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Must See

    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened
    World News

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR
    India News

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR
    India News

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH