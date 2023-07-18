'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

Olympic weightlifter Mirabai Chanu takes to Twitter to issue a heartfelt appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Manipur between two communities. Describing how the violence was impacting athletes and children, Chanu stressed the urgent need for peace in the region.

Olympic medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and resolve the ongoing conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in her home state Manipur. The state has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3, resulting in the tragic loss of over 150 lives so far. In a heartfelt video shared on her Twitter handle, Chanu, currently training in the United States for upcoming competitions, expressed her concern about the impact of the conflict on athletes and children in Manipur. She revealed that the ongoing violence has disrupted training schedules for many athletes, while also hindering the education of numerous children.

Chanu said, "The conflict in Manipur is going to complete three months but peace is yet to return."

Despite being far away from Manipur, the weightlifter, who won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics, stated that she couldn't stop thinking about her home and the need for peace to be restored.

She urged the Prime Minister and Home Minister to take swift action to bring an end to the conflict and ensure the well-being and safety of all the people in Manipur.

The ethnic clashes began on May 3, triggered by a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The Meiteis, constituting approximately 53% of the population, mainly reside in the Imphal Valley, while the tribals, including the Nagas and Kukis, make up 40 per cent of the population and predominantly live in the hill districts.