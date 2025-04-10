Northeast Pulse | Man Grows Rare Medicinal Plant 'Tikanibarua' in Assam's Dhemaji

Prabin Borgohain from Gohain Gaon in Dhemaji, Assam, has successfully cultivated over a thousand 'Tikanibarua' plants, a rare and sacred thorny vine traditionally found in the wild. This medicinal plant is not only culturally significant, being used during the Bihu festival, but also provides Prabin with a steady income of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 weekly. His organic farming methods highlight the potential of forest-based farming and the preservation of indigenous flora. Watch as we explore Prabin's journey and the impact of his innovative approach on local biodiversity and economy.