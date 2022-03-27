Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Breaking the security cordon of Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar, a youth attacked the Bihar chief minister when he was in his hometown Bakhtiyarpur on Sunday.

    Mar 27, 2022, 9:09 PM IST

    Breaking the security cordon of Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar, a youth attacked the Bihar chief minister when he was in his hometown Bakhtiyarpur on Sunday. Chief Minister Kumar, who was in the town on a two-day personal tour, was paying tribute to freedom fighter Shilbhadra Yaji at a local hospital's premise. 

    The entire episode was filmed on a mobile phone and later shared all over social media platforms. The youth came from behind and straight through the security cordon walked to the podium and hit the Chief Minister from behind.

    The reason why the man attacked Nitish Kumar is still unknown.

    The security officers present there caught him and handed him over to the local police. In the past, onions were thrown at Nitish Kumar when he was addressing an election rally in Bihar's Madhubani district in November 2020.

     

