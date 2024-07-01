Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    According to reports, the crocodile is believed to have come out from the nearby Shiva River, which is known to be home to many crocodiles. Ratnagiri is known for its population of mugger crocodiles, one of India's three crocodilian species, alongside saltwater and gharial crocodiles.

    Residents of Maharashtra's coastal Ratnagiri district were taken by surprise when a large crocodile was seen strolling along a road following heavy rainfall in the region. The unexpected sighting took place in Chiplun, where a commuter captured a video of the reptile from inside their car.

    According to reports, the crocodile is believed to have come out from the nearby Shiva River, which is known to be home to many crocodiles. Ratnagiri is known for its population of mugger crocodiles, one of India's three crocodilian species, alongside saltwater and gharial crocodiles.

    For the past few days, the region has been experiencing incessant rainfall, causing water levels in local rivers to rise significantly. The increased water levels likely led to the crocodile's venture onto the road.

    The India Meteorological Department has forecasted continued rainfall in Ratnagiri district until July 2. The heavy showers are expected to persist, potentially leading to further unusual sightings and incidents as wildlife responds to the changing environment.

