Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    First FIR registered under new criminal law against Delhi's street vendor

    A first FIR (First Information Report), under the new criminal laws, was registered on Monday at Delhi's Kamla Market Police Station, against a street vendor.  The case was registered under Section 285 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, on charges of obstructing a footover bridge at the New Delhi Railway Station.

    First FIR registered under new criminal law against Delhi's street vendor gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 9:49 AM IST

    As India moves away from its colonial-era legal system, the Delhi Police have filed the first FIR under the recently passed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 (BNS) against a street seller in Delhi. 

    The FIR was filed under Section 285 of the new criminal code that states, "Whoever, by doing any act, or by omitting to take order with any property in his possession or under his charge, causes danger, obstruction, or injury to any person in any public way or public line of navigation, shall be punished with fine which may extend to five thousand rupees."

    The FIR was filed after a police personnel on patrol duty last night spotted the street vendor selling water bottles and gutkha on the road. He was requested to relocate his improvised stall many times since it was blocking the roadway. When he didn't, the police took action to file a formal complaint.

    Three new criminal laws came into effect in the country on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India’s criminal justice system. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) take into account some of the current social realities and modern-day crimes.

    From Monday, all fresh FIRs will be registered under the BNS. However, cases filed earlier will continue to be tried under the old laws till their final disposals. With features like Zero FIR, online police complaint registration, electronic summons via SMS, and mandated crime scene recording for all serious offences, the new legislation introduced a contemporary legal system.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who piloted the laws, had said the new laws would give priority to providing justice, unlike the colonial-era laws that gave primacy to penal action.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Love for people has remained common in his life...' PM Modi pens heartfelt note on Venkaiah Naidu's birthday anr

    'Love for people has remained common in his life...' PM Modi pens heartfelt note on Venkaiah Naidu's birthday

    Konkan railways awaits SWR's approval for Ankola railway station sketch along Hubballi-Ankola railway line vkp

    Konkan railways awaits SWR's approval for Ankola railway station sketch along Hubballi-Ankola railway line

    Kerala: Four-year undergraduate programme classes to begin today july 1 2024; Check details anr

    Kerala: Four-year undergraduate programme classes to begin today; Check details

    Viral video: Major General, 56, performs 25 pull-ups without break, netizens impressed (WATCH) gcw

    Viral video: Major General, 56, performs 25 pull-ups without break, netizens impressed (WATCH)

    New criminal laws, replacing British-era IPC, come into effect from today; Check details gcw

    New criminal laws, replacing British-era IPC, come into effect from today; Check details

    Recent Stories

    'Love for people has remained common in his life...' PM Modi pens heartfelt note on Venkaiah Naidu's birthday anr

    'Love for people has remained common in his life...' PM Modi pens heartfelt note on Venkaiah Naidu's birthday

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik gets evicted from Anil Kapoor hosted reality show [WATCH] ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik gets evicted from Anil Kapoor hosted reality show [WATCH]

    Konkan railways awaits SWR's approval for Ankola railway station sketch along Hubballi-Ankola railway line vkp

    Konkan railways awaits SWR's approval for Ankola railway station sketch along Hubballi-Ankola railway line

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced for July 1: Check city-wise rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel FRESH price announced for July 1: Check city-wise rates

    Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists organise protest demanding jobs for Kannadigas, Actress Pooja Gandhi supports vkp

    Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists organise protest demanding jobs for Kannadigas, actress Pooja Gandhi supports

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon