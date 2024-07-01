Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    LPG commercial cylinder price slashed by Rs 30 with immediate effect| Check city-wise revised rates here

    The Oil Marketing Companies on Monday announced a reduction in the prices of 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinders across the country. The rates revised by Rs Rs 30 have come into effect with immediate effect.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

    The Oil Marketing Companies on Monday announced a reduction of Rs 30 in the prices of 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinders across the country, including metro cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. The revised rates have come into effect immediately.

    A new price of Rs 1,646, instead of Rs 1,676, has been set for a commercial cylinder in New Delhi. The pricing in Mumbai has dropped from Rs 1,629 to Rs 1,598.

    In Chennai and Kolkata, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder has decreased to Rs 1,809 and Rs 1,756, respectively, from Rs 1,840 and Rs 1,787, respectively. The commercial LPG tariff was lowered by about Rs 69 on June 1st, and on May 1st, there was a drop of Rs 19 per cylinder.

    Meanwhile, there have been no adjustments to the cost of household LPG cylinders as of July 1, 2024. The costs stay the same at Rs 803 in Delhi, Rs 829 in Kolkata, Rs 802.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 818.50 in Chennai.

    Notably, a household LPG cylinder in Delhi cost Rs 1103 on June 1, 2023. Oil firms announced a substantial drop of Rs 200 on August 30, 2023, lowering the price down to Rs 903. Then, on March 9, 2024, the price was reduced by an additional Rs 100.

    Additionally, the government has been proactive in promoting the use of LPG cylinders for cooking in homes through various schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. It provides subsidies to eligible families, encouraging the adoption of cleaner cooking fuels and improving living standards.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2024, 10:36 AM IST
