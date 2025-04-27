RCB vs RR Highlights | Hazlewood’s 4-Fer Powers RCB to Thrilling Win | IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally broke their home curse, defeating Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs in a high-voltage IPL 2025 clash! Virat Kohli’s classy 70 and Josh Hazlewood’s sensational four-wicket burst sealed the deal at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fiery start, RR crumbled under pressure. Watch the full highlights of this epic showdown as RCB roared back into playoff contention!