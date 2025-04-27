MalayalamEnglishKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathi
Pakistani Citizens Get Emotional at Indo-Pak Border | Attari, Punjab

| Updated : Apr 27 2025, 08:00 PM
Emotional scenes unfolded at the Attari border as Pakistani citizens, leaving India after the sudden closure of the Integrated Check Post, pleaded, 'Hamari Maa Ko Bhi Bhej Do...' Many were seen crying and hugging family members, highlighting the deep human pain behind political decisions.

