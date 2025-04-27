Pakistani Citizens Get Emotional at Indo-Pak Border | Attari, Punjab
Emotional scenes unfolded at the Attari border as Pakistani citizens, leaving India after the sudden closure of the Integrated Check Post, pleaded, 'Hamari Maa Ko Bhi Bhej Do...' Many were seen crying and hugging family members, highlighting the deep human pain behind political decisions.
