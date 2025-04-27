Barcelona vs Real Madrid Highlights | 3-2 Copa del Rey Final Thriller | El Clásico
Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-2 after extra time in a thrilling Copa del Rey final! Pedri’s opener was followed by goals from Mbappé and Tchouaméni. Torres’ late strike forced extra time, and Koundé’s winner sealed Barcelona’s 32nd title. A red card for Rüdiger and a controversial VAR decision added drama to the El Clásico. Watch the full highlights of this unforgettable battle!
