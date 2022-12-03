Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    A city bus ran over several vehicles after its driver suffered a heart attack, killin two including driver and injuring six.

    In a tragic incident, a bus driver suffered a heart attack and died on the spot at a traffic signal in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The caught-on-cam video shows the out-of-control bus running over several vehicles and killing a biker.

    According to media reports, the city bus was carrying passengers from Aadhartaal when at the Damoh Naka signal, the bus continued to move ahead and collided with a car, an e-rickshaw and a motorcycle. The bus halted after one of its tyres got stuck on the bike.

    When locals entered the bus, they found that 50-year-old driver Hardev Pal was unconscious and slumped over the steering wheel. People also rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. It is said that he had suffered a severe heart attack and lost control of the bus.  Several motorists and two children were injured in the accident. Also, a 62-year-old biker identified as NP Gaur died in the hospital. Watch the video.

