Yudh Abhyas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

Asianet News Network has boots on the ground covering Yudh Abhyas 2022, the Indo-US military exercise. Here's a special report on the counter-terrorism exercise codenamed 'Kill Box'

Troops of the Indian Army and the United States Army participated in a target kill exercise named 'Kill Box' during the joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas 2022 at Auli military station in Uttarakhand. During the exercise, the soldiers killed the terrorists who were hiding inside the two houses without collateral damage.

Also Read: Indian Army can reach key mountainous passes at LAC even before Chinese ground troops; here's how

According to the mandate of the exercise, the troops had specific information about the presence of dreaded terrorists in two houses in a nearby area. In the first house, before entering, the troops broke the doors with IED explosives and held the hiding terrorist alive. During the operation, the forces tried to minimise collateral damage.

After the successful operation at the first house, another search party entered the second house. In order to intimate them, the forces fired several rounds of bullets to nab them.

Also Read: Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods

Also Read: Army training black kites and dogs with mounted surveillance cameras and GPS; they have special task

Also Read: Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

Also Watch: 'Yudh Abhyas' at Himalayan heights closer to China border (PHOTOS)

Also Watch: 'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

Also Read: 'Yudh Abhyas' high up in the Himalayan mountains

Also Read: Eyeing Chinese threat at LAC, Indian Army creates habitat for 22,000 soldiers