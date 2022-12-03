Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yudh Abhyas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Asianet News Network has boots on the ground covering Yudh Abhyas 2022, the Indo-US military exercise. Here's a special report on the counter-terrorism exercise codenamed 'Kill Box'

    Troops of the Indian Army and the United States Army participated in a target kill exercise named 'Kill Box' during the joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas 2022 at Auli military station in Uttarakhand. During the exercise, the soldiers killed the terrorists who were hiding inside the two houses without collateral damage.

    According to the mandate of the exercise, the troops had specific information about the presence of dreaded terrorists in two houses in a nearby area. In the first house, before entering, the troops broke the doors with IED explosives and held the hiding terrorist alive. During the operation, the forces tried to minimise collateral damage.  

    After the successful operation at the first house, another search party entered the second house. In order to intimate them, the forces fired several rounds of bullets to nab them.

