    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: India was robbed by persistent rain during the final Christchurch ODI on Wednesday, losing the series to New Zealand. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan called for Sanju Samson to wait for his chance.

    Nov 30, 2022, 6:50 PM IST

    On Wednesday, India's stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan said Rishabh Pant is a proven "match-winner" and deserves full backing from the team management while he endures a problematic phase. Dhawan also asked Sanju Samson to wait for his chances. Known for his flamboyance, the left-handed Pant again failed after miscuing a rising delivery to get out for a 16-ball ten as India folded for 219 in the third and final ODI against New Zealand Wednesday.

    "Overall, you must see the larger picture and who your match winner is. You analyse, and your decisions are based on that," Dhawan said during the post-match interaction. Pant's scores in his last nine innings across the two white-ball formats read 10, 15, 11, 6, 6, 3, 9, 9 and 27.

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI - Supporters devastated as another rain washout hands New Zealand series success

    On the other hand, Samson shone in the limited opportunities and was impressive in the home ODIs versus South Africa last month. The Kerala stumper got out after making 36 in the first ODI in Auckland. Dhawan said it's "not difficult" to be in the captain's shoes while making tricky choices, such as picking Pant over Samson.

    "Of course, Sanju Samson has been doing well in whatever opportunity he got. But sometimes, you got to wait for your chances because the other player has done well, and we know, based on his [Pant's] skill, that he's a match-winner. So, it would be best if you backed him when he's not doing well," concluded Dhawan.

    (With inputs from PTI)

