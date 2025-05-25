Breaking! Lalu Yadav EXPELS Tej Pratap from RJD & Family | Tejashwi Reacts

In a major political and personal twist, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years and also cut ties with him from the family. Reacting to the move, Tejashwi Yadav said, 'Political and personal life are different. He’s an adult, free to take decisions.' Tejashwi added he found out through the media and respects the party chief’s decision.