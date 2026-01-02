KKR’s Bangladeshi Pick: Shahrukh Khan Faces Major Backlash; Spiritual & Political Leaders Debate
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, faced sharp criticism after signing Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman at the IPL 2026 auction for ₹9.2 crore. A group of spiritual figures and political leaders reacted strongly, calling the move unpatriotic and urging separation of sports from political tensions.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing