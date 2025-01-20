Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

First Published Jan 20, 2025, 10:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 10:59 PM IST

In a case that has shocked the nation, Greeshma, a 24-year-old woman from Kerala, has been sentenced to death for the premeditated murder of her boyfriend, Sharon Raj. The Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court delivered this landmark verdict on January 20, 2025, after a trial that revealed a chilling tale of betrayal and deceit. Greeshma invited Sharon over under the pretense of love and intimacy, only to poison him with a pesticide-laced drink just weeks before her arranged marriage to another man. Watch.

