Karnataka Hijab row: Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college

The hijab versus saffron stole confrontation has now spread to southern Karnataka's Mandya with shocking visuals of provocative gestures emerging from the government pre-university college.

A video, accessed by Asianet Newsable, showed the extent of polarization in the region. The visuals showed a Muslim girl being shouted at by a large group of saffron-cloth waving students. They were objecting to her arriving at the college wearing a hijab.

The girl student had just arrived in college and parked her scooter when she was confronted by a group of boys with saffron scarfs and flags who raised slogans of 'Bharath Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Sri Raam'. Fed up with the intimidation from the mob, the girl counters them with slogans like 'Inqilab Zindabad' and 'Allahu Akbar'.

Also Read: Hijab row: Karnataka schools, colleges to remain closed for 3 days

The video of the shameful incident of students exhibiting such behaviour on campus has gone viral on all social media platforms. Earlier in the day, students from Shivamogga pelted stones and also removed the Indian flag to fly atop the saffron flag.

Issue takes a political twist

Reacting to another shocking video which showed the tricolour being removed by a group of students waving saffron scarfs, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief D K Shivakumar said, "Indian flag removed to put saffron stole. Who will take responsibility for this shameful development? It is a sad day. I have not seen such a thing in the 44 years of my political career. Please declare a one week holiday. Ensure all authorities take steps."

JDS also reacted to the issue, saying that the government should have intervened when the issue was first reported 15 days ago.

Also Read: Hijab vs Saffron Scarf: Students wearing saffron shawls pelt stones at govt college in Shivamogga

"The issues are being raised to disturb the peace. There are hidden agendas. The issues like this begin from coastal Karnataka and spread across the state. There are a lot of other issues in the state and to divert attention from them, such issues are deliberately raised. The government should take responsibility. In two months, students will face exams. I appeal to the public and the youth not to give importance to such issues," JDS President HD Kumaraswamy said.

'Students are innocent'

State Education Minister BC Nagesh said, "The students are innocent and when Muslim students were being counselled and the situation was coming under control, some political parties took it to Kundapura and other places. I have heard that SDPI is behind this and there will be a probe."

With regard to the insult to the tricolour, Nagesh said, "I have asked the concerned authorities to give a report in this regard. I also have asked the respective DCs to take action and close colleges for some days in their limits where there is a problem."

Also Read: Congress leader Devadatt Kamat appears in court in support of hijab; social media digs up his past