  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Hijab row: Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college

    Feb 8, 2022, 9:32 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    The hijab versus saffron stole confrontation has now spread to southern Karnataka's Mandya with shocking visuals of provocative gestures emerging from the government pre-university college. 

    A video, accessed by Asianet Newsable, showed the extent of polarization in the region. The visuals showed a Muslim girl being shouted at by a large group of saffron-cloth waving students. They were objecting to her arriving at the college wearing a hijab.

    The girl student had just arrived in college and parked her scooter when she was confronted by a group of boys with saffron scarfs and flags who raised slogans of 'Bharath Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Sri Raam'. Fed up with the intimidation from the mob, the girl counters them with slogans like 'Inqilab Zindabad' and 'Allahu Akbar'.

    Also Read: Hijab row: Karnataka schools, colleges to remain closed for 3 days

    The video of the shameful incident of students exhibiting such behaviour on campus has gone viral on all social media platforms. Earlier in the day, students from Shivamogga pelted stones and also removed the Indian flag to fly atop the saffron flag.

    Issue takes a political twist

    Reacting to another shocking video which showed the tricolour being removed by a group of students waving saffron scarfs, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief D K Shivakumar said, "Indian flag removed to put saffron stole. Who will take responsibility for this shameful development? It is a sad day. I have not seen such a thing in the 44 years of my political career. Please declare a one week holiday. Ensure all authorities take steps."

    JDS also reacted to the issue, saying that the government should have intervened when the issue was first reported 15 days ago. 

    Also Read: Hijab vs Saffron Scarf: Students wearing saffron shawls pelt stones at govt college in Shivamogga

    "The issues are being raised to disturb the peace. There are hidden agendas. The issues like this begin from coastal Karnataka and spread across the state. There are a lot of other issues in the state and to divert attention from them, such issues are deliberately raised. The government should take responsibility. In two months, students will face exams. I appeal to the public and the youth not to give importance to such issues," JDS President HD Kumaraswamy said.

    'Students are innocent'

    State Education Minister BC Nagesh said, "The students are innocent and when Muslim students were being counselled and the situation was coming under control, some political parties took it to Kundapura and other places. I have heard that SDPI is behind this and there will be a probe." 

    With regard to the insult to the tricolour, Nagesh said, "I have asked the concerned authorities to give a report in this regard. I also have asked the respective DCs to take action and close colleges for some days in their limits where there is a problem."

    Also Read: Congress leader Devadatt Kamat appears in court in support of hijab; social media digs up his past

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera on Odisha FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP's work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Must See

    Karnataka Hijab row Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college
    Video Icon
    India News

    Karnataka Hijab row: Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college

    UP Election 2022: BJP's work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava

    PM Modi invokes Jawaharlal Nehru to dent Congress onslaught over inflation
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    PM Modi's Nehru-pe-charcha dents Congress inflation attack