Congress leader Devadatt Kamat appears in court in support of hijab; social media digs up his past

When the Karnataka High Court began hearing the petition filed by a Muslim girl student challenging the decision of a government college to deny her entry for wearing a hijab or headscarf, one name crucially stood out. That was of Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat.

Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat, who is appearing for the petitioners and argued that wearing the hijab was an essential part of the Islamic religion, also happens to be a Congress leader.

Social media was abuzz with many users questioning why the Congress party was encouraging the use of the hijab. Some others pointed out how Kamat had recently been appointed as chairman of the Congress legal coordination committee for the Uttar Pradesh election.

Even as Kamat was arguing in court that the students were wearing headscarves without bothering anyone since admission till somebody thought it was violative of something, social media users were busy digging up cases that he was associated with.

Users pointed out how Kamat represented the Mumbai Police in the television rating points scandal case against journalist Arnab Goswami and Republic TV and the Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP in the Maharashtra government formation case.

Kamat, in the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, argued how earlier high court decisions had held that the headscarf is an essential part of the religion. He further said that the right to wear a dress falls under the fundamental right to speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a). Kamat told the bench that the state has no competence to issue the government order on the dress code as per the Karnataka Education Rules and is thus, beyond the jurisdiction of the state.

