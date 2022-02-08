Hijab vs Saffron Scarf: Students wearing saffron shawls pelt stones at govt college in Shivamogga

The ongoing saffron scraf and Hijab controversy has taken a nasty turn as students sporting saffron scarfs hurled stones at government colleges in Shivamogga and Bagalkot. As the situation turned volatile, the police resorted to lathicharge and some of the students were injured. Meanwhile, many pre-university colleges have declared a holiday.

In a shameful incident, students sporting saffron scarf tied saffron flag to the college flag post and later resorted to stone pelting at the campus. The incident happened at Shivamogga government PU college. The issue also spread to Bagalkot's Rabbakavi government PC college.

As the situation turned volatile, the police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the protesting students due to which some of the students were injured. At MGM College in Udupi, students wearing saffron headgear and shawls refused to go home despite college management declaring a holiday.

Meanwhile, Muslim students from Kundapur alleged that they were asked to 'get lost' by college authorities. Many students had come with their parents and are protesting the college management's decision of not allowing students sporting Hijab enter the campus.

Mandya district also witnessed protest as government college students raised Jai Sri Ram slogans.

Many students across Karnataka college are now engaged in Hijab and Saffron scarf issues. Realising the impact, many colleges have declared a holiday.

Some students wearing Hijab said that they would continue to wear Hijab and would come with the same attire whenever the colleges reopen. Meanwhile, the Karnataka HC will hear the petition after one of the girl students approached the court to allow her to come to college with Hijab.

The issue first started at Udupi when about dozen students were barred entry for wearing Hijab on January 1 and later after the meeting with parents and college authority, some students changed mind and only three are now protesting for Hijab.