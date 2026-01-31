DK Shivakumar Responds on Confident Group Founder C J Roy Case After IT Raids

In Kanakapura, Bengaluru South (Karnataka), Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addressed the media regarding the case involving Confident Group founder C J Roy, following Income Tax raids.The Deputy CM shared his response as authorities continue to examine the matter. Investigations are ongoing, and officials have stated that further details will emerge as the probe progresses.🎥 Watch the full statement issued by DK Shivakumar’s office.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source