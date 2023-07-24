Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Sprawling across a vast campus area of approximately 123 acres, the ITPO complex stands as India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

    India's grand redeveloped ITPO complex, also known as the Pragati Maidan complex, is all set to host the G20 Leaders meetings and will be inaugurated on July 26, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to grace the occasion.

    Sprawling across a vast campus area of approximately 123 acres, the ITPO complex stands as India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. Its redeveloped and modern IECC Complex is an impressive feat, making it one of the Top 10 Exhibition and Convention Complexes in the world, rivaling renowned names like the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai.

    The state-of-the-art International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) serves as a testament to India's capability to host world-class events on a magnificent scale. With its top-notch infrastructure and grand stature, the redeveloped ITPO complex is all set to welcome global leaders for the prestigious G20 summit.

