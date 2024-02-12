Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor of Ram Lalla's idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, speaks exclusively to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra in a special edition of Asianet News Dialogues

Did you know that Arun Yogiraj, the Mysuru-based sculptor who carved the Ram Lalla's idol that was consecrated at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, had redo the idol after having completed nearly 70 per cent of the work on it? This was one of the many interesting anecdotes shared by Yogiraj while speaking exclusively to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra during a special edition of Asianet News Dialogues.

Yogiraj embarked on his journey in April, commencing the actual sculpting process in June. Prior to beginning his work, he received detailed written instructions. Arun diligently proceeded with his task, completing approximately 70% of the sculpture. However, his progress encountered an unexpected hurdle when he received a call from Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram temple construction committee, prompting an immediate summons from Ayodhya to Delhi.

Upon meeting Misra, Yogiraj learnt that there was an issue with the stone he had been using. The stone had undergone rigorous testing by scientists at the Indian Institute of Rock Management (IIRM), revealing a negative result in one of the critical assessments. Misra instructed Yogiraj to start afresh with a new stone. This revelation came to Arun at the end of August, prompting him to commence work on the new statue in September.

Yogiraj shared that Misra instructed him to redo the project, providing another opportunity to showcase his skills. Confident in his abilities, the sculptor drew upon the knowledge passed down through generations in his family, from his grandfather to his father and finally to him. While he is accustomed to working at a faster pace than many artists, the challenge arose as he was up against two other artists.

Amidst the disappointment of encountering an unexpected setback when victory seemed imminent, Yogiraj often questioned why this obstacle emerged just when success was within reach. During this trying period, Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, learned of the situation and offered his support. He encouraged Yogiraj not to lose courage, reminding him that life's challenges are tests from God, and triumph awaits those who persevere.

Further, Yogiraj shared insights into his rigorous work routine, revealing that he dedicated an additional four hours daily to complete his tasks. Drawing upon his physical fitness, he managed the demanding workload, determined not to compromise on quality. Recognizing the magnitude of the opportunity presented to him, Yogiraj remained unwavering in his commitment, ensuring that every moment was utilized effectively.

Even during moments of rest, thoughts of the project consumed him, contemplating strategies for the next day's work. Throughout the process, Yogiraj's connection to Ayodhya deepened, and he found support and guidance from fellow individuals eager to enhance his craft.

