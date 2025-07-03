Sheikh Hasina Jailed for SIX Months | Historic Verdict Shocks Bangladesh!
The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on July 2 sentenced Sheikh Hasina to six months in prison for contempt of court. This marks the first time the ousted Prime Minister has been sentenced in Bangladesh. A three-member bench of the ICT issued the verdict, stating that Hasina's jail term will commence upon her surrender or arrest.
