Manga’s Doomsday Prophecy Shakes Japan | What Will Happen on July 5? Find Out

Japan holds its breath as a decades‑old manga, The Future I Saw by Ryo Tatsuki, resurfaces with a chilling prophecy: a devastating earthquake and tsunami striking on July 5, 2025. With her past forecast of the 2011 Tōhoku disaster hauntingly accurate, fear has spread across East Asia. Over 900 tremors have rattled the Tokara Islands, tourism has plunged, and airlines are canceling flights. But experts insist: earthquakes can’t be predicted. This is hype vs. science. Are we facing a countdown to catastrophe, or just media-fueled panic? Find out now!