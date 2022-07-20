Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said: "This Yatra will help youngsters understand more about their country and its achievements. It will inspire them to dedicate themselves to nation-building. This Yatra will instil a sense of pride in the country among the youth. "

    Jul 20, 2022, 5:46 PM IST

    Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot flagged off the Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra on Wednesday. Also present were Asianet News Network Chairman Rajesh Kalra, Karnataka NCC Wing Commander Air Commodore BS Kanwar, Kannada Prabha Editor Ravi Hegde and Suvarna News Executive Editor Ajith Hanumakkanavar. 

    Asianet News Network started the Vajra Jayanti Yatra to commemorate the 75th year of Indian Independence. 

    Addressing the NCC students, Asianet News Network Chairman Rajesh Kalra said: "You are the pride and future of India. You will be able to see things that the common man cannot very easily."

    He further said it is a proud moment for him that the Yatra is happening in Karnataka. "There are more Yatras that will be taken out. There is also one yatra which will begin from Delhi and then culminate in Delhi close to August 15. And we are hoping to do something interesting there with the NCC cadets. We should have over 150 cadets there," he said.

    On the occasion, Governor Gehlot said: "This Yatra will help youngsters understand more about their country and its achievements. It will inspire them to dedicate themselves to nation-building."

    The Governor further said, "We have to ensure that integrity and sovereignty of the nation are maintained. All of us will have to contribute towards it and join hands to ensure the country's overall development."

    "This Yatra will instil a sense of pride towards the country among the youth. We must remember that this country provides us with a lot. What matters is what we give in return to the nation. Even a small contribution from our side in the national and public interests will ensure that the country will find itself in the category of developed nations. We need to take forward this thought," he added.

