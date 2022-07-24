Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    For many decades, many heroic Polygars across the region offered stiff resistance and also even brought the British East India Company to its knees. But the superior might of the Company finally triumphed, and many Polygar heroes ended up martyrs.

    Jul 24, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

    During the 18th century, the greatest challenge to the British East India Company came from the revolt of Polygars of Southern Tamil Nadu. Polygars or Palayakaraars were the regional military and revenue officials during the time of the Vijayanagar empire. 

    The empire's collapse and the advent of the English East India Company altered the power equations of the region. The company began collecting taxes driving the Polygars to penury. The warrior tribes of Polygars began to hit back heavily. 

    Also Read: India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    For many decades, many heroic Polygars across the region offered stiff resistance and also even brought the Company to its knees. But the superior might of the Company finally triumphed, and many Polygar heroes ended up martyrs. 

    They included Puli Thevar, Kattabbomman, Oomithurai, and Maruth Pandyars.  Many of them had also allied with Pazassi Raja and also Travancore. When Travancore changed sides to support the Company, Polygars turned hostile to them.   

    Also Read: India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Puli Thevar, who reigned the Madurai-Tirunelveli region, was one of the first Polygar heroes. Born in a warrior tribe of Maravars whom the English called bandits, Puli fought the East India Company and its ally, the Nawab of Arcot, with heart and soul. At home with jungle roots and adept in guerilla warfare, the Marava army launched lightning strikes on the enemy. 
    In 1755, Thevar's army even defeated the Company army at his homeland of Nelkaattumsevval in Tirunelveli and even killed its leader, Colonel Alexander Heron. This victory made Puli the unquestioned hero of the Tamil region and increased his strength manifold by forging an alliance with the neighbouring Raja of Thiruvitamkoor, who had the most powerful European-trained modern army in the region. 

    The Tiruvitamkoor army was trained by the Dutch commander deLannoy after King Marthanda Varma made a historic win over the Dutch East India Company forces at the war of Kolachal in 1741. However, Thevar's alliance with Tiruvitamkoor also led to his final surrender. Tiruvitamkoor changed sides to support the Company and Arcot through the operations of a master strategist, Maruthanayagom.  

    Born to a backward caste Maruthanayakam had embraced Islam and assumed the name of Yusuf Khan. Trained in warfare and strategy by Europeans, Khan was engaged by the Company to lead their campaign against Puli Thevar.  Maruthanayagom’s strategies, combined with the might of the forces of the Company and the Nawab, helped vanquish and capture Puli from the Madurai jungles. Puli Tevar was hanged to death at Kazhukumalai in 1761.

    Also Read: India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Top Stories

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb
    Entertainment

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb
    Entertainment

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Must See

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company
    Videos

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt
    India Independence

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt
    India Independence

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader