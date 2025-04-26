Bilawal Bhutto’s 'Water or Blood' Warning; Imran Khan Wants Munir Out | Pahalgam Attack

Tensions escalate as Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto threatens India over the suspended Indus Waters Treaty, declaring, 'Either our water will flow or their blood.' This comes amid India’s diplomatic and economic mdoves against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Imran Khan is reportedly seeking to challenge the Pakistan Army’s influence amid growing political unrest. Demonstrations have erupted outside the Pakistan High Commission, showing widespread public anger. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and other officials have also made big statements. WATCH.