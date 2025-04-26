Donald Trump Doesn’t Want to Intervene | Says, Friends with both India, Pak
US President Donald Trump weighed in on the escalating India-Pakistan tensions following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump acknowledged the centuries-old conflict over Kashmir and expressed confidence that both nations will resolve their issues 'one way or another.' WATCH.
