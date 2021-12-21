  • Facebook
    Weight Loss Tips: Fruits that are just right for your journey

    Dec 21, 2021, 7:59 PM IST

    Fruits are regarded as superfoods in the world of health and nutrition, which rules the diet charts of every healthy eater. Fruits are suggested to be consumed on a daily basis to maintain a sound eating regime.

    Fruits are loaded with nutrients, antioxidants and fibres that make them a must-have staple in every household. For those aiming to shed extra kilos, fruits are an excellent food option. However, several diets that have recently gained popularity among health experts suggest a low-carb and low-fat diet for weight loss.

    Fruits, with all their natural sweetness, are rich in carbohydrates and have a reasonable amount of calories as well. However, there are some fruits that have lower calorie counts than others that redeem their place in healthy diet plans.

    When you consume low-calorie food, your body expends an equal (if not more) amount of calories to burn the food than the calories contained in itself. Fruits that have thick skin, high-water content and low sweetness level are considered more weight-loss friendly as they contain fewer calories.

    Also read: Want toned body like Bhumi Pednekar? Check out her weight loss tips

    Here are some low-calorie fruits that you could consider including in your weight loss diet plans.

    Apple: Apple always tops the charts of healthy foods, and its position is hard to dethrone. This nutrient-dense fruit is the solution to several health issues, including weight gain. The fruit is packed with fibre and has fewer calories, making it the perfect addition to our daily diet.

    Watermelon: Quite evident by its name, water constitutes the most parts of watermelon. High water content makes watermelon hydrating, refreshing and low in calories. Its red colour comes from an active antioxidant - lycopene - that boosts the immune system and provides protection from chronic diseases.

    Strawberry: Strawberry is loaded with high potassium and vitamin C and is also low in carbohydrates, sugar and calories. This versatile fruit can be consumed in salads, smoothies, juices and pancakes or just eaten as is.

    Papaya: Papaya is packed with vitamin A and C and also a number of essential enzymes, which lubricate the digestive system and prevent constipation and bloating of the abdomen.

    Orange: Stacked with vitamin C, this citrus fruit provides several health benefits. Its high-water content makes orange easier to digest.

    Also read: Weight loss: Drinking more water can help you shed kilos

    Avocado: Popularly known as butter fruit, avocado is low in carbohydrates and also has a lower calorie value. It is an amazing food for smooth bowel movements. It is also rich in monounsaturated fats that spell wellness for heart functioning.

    Pineapple: Bromelain, an enzyme found in pineapples, helps a great deal in keeping serious illnesses away. It also combats digestive issues and lines up a protective defence against several allergies.

    Peach: The sour and sweet taste of peach makes it a popular food for salads and smoothies. It promotes the fat burning process and improves skin health to make you look 'pretty as a peach'.

    Grapefruit: Grapefruits are known to boost the metabolism rate of the body, leading to more calorie burn without storing excessive fat. It also plays a crucial role in lowering cholesterol levels, keeping the heart and overall bodily health in check.

    Cherry: This fruit plays a huge role in combating obesity. It also helps in providing energy to the body and maintains blood sugar levels effectively. Remember to have only fresh, plucked-out cherries, and not the ones you find atop cakes and desserts, as they contain artificial sweeteners that can derail your progress.

    Blueberry: This fruit is another hero when it comes to maintaining healthy body weight and low sugar levels. It is considered a boon for patients suffering from diabetes. Not just this, it is also a great fruit for brain and heart health.

    Apricot: This zero-calorie fruit will help you turn slimmer in no time. The fibrous nature of apricot makes it a great fruit for a healthy digestive system. It is also loaded with vitamins that ensure robust eye and skin health.

