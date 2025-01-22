Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

First Published Jan 22, 2025, 8:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 8:58 PM IST

Ahead of the much-anticipated trailer release of Chhaava, actor Vicky Kaushal visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek divine blessings. Dressed in a traditional white chikankari kurta and pyjamas, he was accompanied by producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar. Chhaava, a historical drama depicting the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is slated for a theatrical release on February 14, 2025.

