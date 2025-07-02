MalayalamNewsableKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathimynation

Dalai Lama Declares Sole Authority Over Reincarnation | Big Message Ahead of 90th Birthday

Heena Sharma | Updated : Jul 02 2025, 04:04 PM
Share this Video

Dalai Lama announced that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust holds the authority to decide his future reincarnation, ending long-standing speculation on July 2. Speaking at the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference, he warned, 'No one else has any authority.' The bold declaration, just days before his 90th birthday, is expected to anger China, which continues to label him a separatist.

Related Video

Dalai Lama Declares Sole Authority Over Reincarnation | Big Message Ahead of 90th Birthday
Now Playing
Dalai Lama Declares Sole Authority Over Reincarnation | Big Message Ahead of 90th Birthday
Modi in Ghana: Indian Diaspora Ready to Welcome FIRST Indian PM in 30 Years!
Now Playing
Modi in Ghana: Indian Diaspora Ready to Welcome FIRST Indian PM in 30 Years!
Jaishankar & Wong Align on Indo‑Pacific Strategy at QUAD Summit
Now Playing
Jaishankar & Wong Align on Indo‑Pacific Strategy at QUAD Summit
Jaishankar Blasts Terror Sympathizers at QUAD Meet | India Hits Back at Trump Claim
Now Playing
Jaishankar Blasts Terror Sympathizers at QUAD Meet | India Hits Back at Trump Claim
Jaishankar Lands in US for Crucial QUAD Talks | Global Terror Focus at UN
Now Playing
Jaishankar Lands in US for Crucial QUAD Talks | Global Terror Focus at UN
Elon Musk Threatens Trump to Launch 'America Party' | Criticizes Big Beautiful Bill
Now Playing
Elon Musk Threatens Trump to Launch 'America Party' | Criticizes Big Beautiful Bill
Zohran Mamdani a headache for US President Donald Trump
Now Playing
Zohran Mamdani a headache for US President Donald Trump
It’s Huge! Canada Hosts National Security Meet to Fight Extremism
Now Playing
It’s Huge! Canada Hosts National Security Meet to Fight Extremism
Trump vs Tillis: GOP Senator Quits 2026 Race After Fiery Clash
Now Playing
Trump vs Tillis: GOP Senator Quits 2026 Race After Fiery Clash
Israel vs Trump: Netanyahu Trial Sparks Backlash | ‘We’ll Handle Our Own Business!’
Now Playing
Israel vs Trump: Netanyahu Trial Sparks Backlash | ‘We’ll Handle Our Own Business!’

Entertainment

Sahil Vaid EXCLUSIVE | Talks on 'The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case', Tamil Cinema Plans
18:41
Now Playing
Sahil Vaid EXCLUSIVE | Talks on 'The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case', Tamil Cinema Plans
Babil Khan's Viral Bullying Claim | Know How Bollywood is Reacting? | Sai Rajesh Controversy
05:08
Now Playing
Babil Khan's Viral Bullying Claim | Know How Bollywood is Reacting? | Sai Rajesh Controversy
Babil Khan BREAKS DOWN, Slams Bollywood as FAKE, Deletes Instagram!
03:03
Now Playing
Babil Khan BREAKS DOWN, Slams Bollywood as FAKE, Deletes Instagram!
Sonu Nigam’s Pahalgam Remark Sparks FIR in Bengaluru | Language Controversy
03:43
Now Playing
Sonu Nigam’s Pahalgam Remark Sparks FIR in Bengaluru | Language Controversy

News

Dalai Lama Declares Sole Authority Over Reincarnation | Big Message Ahead of 90th Birthday
03:40
Now Playing
Dalai Lama Declares Sole Authority Over Reincarnation | Big Message Ahead of 90th Birthday
Amarnath Yatra 2025 Begins | First Batch of Devotees Praise Security & Arrangements
05:46
Now Playing
Amarnath Yatra 2025 Begins | First Batch of Devotees Praise Security & Arrangements
Modi in Ghana: Indian Diaspora Ready to Welcome FIRST Indian PM in 30 Years!
04:33
Now Playing
Modi in Ghana: Indian Diaspora Ready to Welcome FIRST Indian PM in 30 Years!

Sports

One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
Bengaluru Turns Red: RCB's Historic IPL Victory Ignites Citywide Celebrations! 🏆
04:27
Now Playing
Bengaluru Turns Red: RCB's Historic IPL Victory Ignites Citywide Celebrations! 🏆
IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS Highlights: RCB, Virat Kohli Lift Title Ending 18-Year Wait
03:40
Now Playing
IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS Highlights: RCB, Virat Kohli Lift Title Ending 18-Year Wait
IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI Highlights | Shreyas Iyer’s Masterclass Powers Punjab Kings to Final
03:50
Now Playing
IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI Highlights | Shreyas Iyer’s Masterclass Powers Punjab Kings to Final

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
Now Playing
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
When Will India's 5th Gen Fighter Jet Fly? DRDO Chairman Clears Air | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
When Will India's 5th Gen Fighter Jet Fly? DRDO Chairman Clears Air | Asianet Newsable

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?