Dalai Lama Declares Sole Authority Over Reincarnation | Big Message Ahead of 90th Birthday
Dalai Lama announced that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust holds the authority to decide his future reincarnation, ending long-standing speculation on July 2. Speaking at the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference, he warned, 'No one else has any authority.' The bold declaration, just days before his 90th birthday, is expected to anger China, which continues to label him a separatist.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
18:41
Now Playing
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:40
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing