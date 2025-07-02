QUAD Condemns Pahalgam Attack | Jaishankar Warns Terror Sponsors at DC
EAM Jaishankar at QUAD Summit in Washington, strongly condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 Indians and one Nepali, . The QUAD called for swift justice against the perpetrators. In a veiled swipe at Pakistan, Jaishankar reiterated India’s firm stance against terrorism. He also announced India will host the next QUAD Summit.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
18:41
Now Playing
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:40
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing