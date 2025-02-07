Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 7, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra’s wedding celebrations kicked off with a high-energy baraat, where guests danced to the beats of 'Mauja Hi Mauja.' Parineeti Chopra dazzled in an elegant red lehenga, while Priyanka Chopra stunned in a sky-blue lehenga. Adding to the glamour, the Ambani family made a grand entrance in a luxurious car caravan, making the event even more spectacular.

