Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Amidst boycott calls for Brahmastra  over Ranbir Kapoor's 2012 statement on 'beef', Bajrang Dal members showed black flags to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji in MP's Ujjain. The trio was visiting the city to seek blessings of Lord Mahakal.

    Sep 6, 2022, 10:59 PM IST

    Members of Bajrang Dal protested against Brahmastra actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt by showing black flags in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. The couple, along with the film's director Ayan Mukerji, were visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple on Tuesday to seek Lord Mahakal's blessings, ahead of Brahmastra's theatrical release.

    Bajrang Dal members were protesting against actor Ranbir Kapoor's 2012 statement over 'beef'. Amit Chaubey, member of Bajrang Dal Ujjain, while speaking to the media, said that they would not let Ranbir and his actor-wife Alia Bhatt, enter the temple premises.

    The protests began before the actors could reach Mahakaleshwar Temple l, following which, the Ujjain police did a lathicharge on the protestors. While Ayan Mukerji was able to visit the temple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had to return to Indore, without seeking Lord Mahakal's blessings. As per the local media, the actors were taken to collector Ashish Singh's residence, before they headed back to Indore.

    Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, will hit the theatres on Friday, September 9. The film also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Top Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA
    Entertainment

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb
    Entertainment

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb
    Entertainment

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Must See

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Vikrant the legend is back
    Defence

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)