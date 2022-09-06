Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

Bajrang Dal members were protesting against actor Ranbir Kapoor's 2012 statement over 'beef'. Amit Chaubey, member of Bajrang Dal Ujjain, while speaking to the media, said that they would not let Ranbir and his actor-wife Alia Bhatt, enter the temple premises.

The protests began before the actors could reach Mahakaleshwar Temple l, following which, the Ujjain police did a lathicharge on the protestors. While Ayan Mukerji was able to visit the temple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had to return to Indore, without seeking Lord Mahakal's blessings. As per the local media, the actors were taken to collector Ashish Singh's residence, before they headed back to Indore.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, will hit the theatres on Friday, September 9. The film also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.