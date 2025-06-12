Ahmedabad Plane Crash | Eyewitness in Shock: ‘Smoke, Fire, and Chaos Everywhere’

Eyewitnesses described horrifying scenes as Air India’s Ahmedabad-London flight crashed on June 12. 'I heard a loud noise right outside my office, just 200 meters away. Smoke filled the air, and debris was everywhere,' said a witness. BJP MLA Darshna Vaghela confirmed flats housing doctors were damaged. She added, 'The rescue ops will continue. 'Locals said the aircraft's wings fell near residential buildings, triggering panic and chaos. Fire, thick smoke, and fear gripped the area moments after the crash.