Vijay Rupani Loses Life in Air India Plane Crash | CR Patil & Ram Mohan Naidu Confirm Tragic Loss!

Union Minister and Gujarat BJP President C.R. Patil confirmed that former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was among those onboard the ill-fated Air India Flight AI-171 that crashed in Ahmedabad. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said, 'I am completely shocked by this tragic and horrific incident.' With 242 onboard, the crash has triggered a massive rescue operation. Authorities have assured a full and fair investigation into the cause.