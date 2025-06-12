Vijay Rupani Loses Life in Air India Plane Crash | CR Patil & Ram Mohan Naidu Confirm Tragic Loss!
Union Minister and Gujarat BJP President C.R. Patil confirmed that former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was among those onboard the ill-fated Air India Flight AI-171 that crashed in Ahmedabad. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said, 'I am completely shocked by this tragic and horrific incident.' With 242 onboard, the crash has triggered a massive rescue operation. Authorities have assured a full and fair investigation into the cause.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
03:52
Now Playing
03:08
Now Playing
Sports
03:15
Now Playing
03:05
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing