Air India Crash | Prayers at Vijay Rupani’s Residence for His Safety | No Official Confirmation Yet
Prayers were held at ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani’s home on June 12 following the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Reports suggest the BJP leader may have been onboard flight AI-171, but no official confirmation has come yet. Family and party members remain tight-lipped amid growing concern.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
03:08
Now Playing
05:57
Now Playing
Sports
03:15
Now Playing
03:05
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing