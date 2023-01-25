'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

India's main focus now would be the upcoming four Tests against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is hoping for Jasprit Bumrah to be fit for the final two Tests but would not rush him.

India skipper Rohit Sharma hopes that pace ace Jasprit Bumrah will return to lead the attack in the last two Tests of the upcoming four-match series against world number one Australia. The 29-year-old Burmah, who hasn't played international cricket since September last year due to a back injury, is not in the India squad for the first two Tests but returned to bowl recently at the National Cricket Academy nets, raising hopes of a comeback soon.

"Not too sure about Bumrah. I hope he plays the next [last] two Tests [against Australia]. We don't want to take risks with him, as back injuries are always critical. We have a lot of cricket coming back after that. We are in constant touch with physios and doctors in NCA. The medical team will give him as much time as he wants," Rohit said on Tuesday.

The India captain spoke at the post-match press conference after leading India to a 3-0 ODI series sweep over visiting New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Bumrah sustained a lower back stress fracture after the England tour and missed the Asia Cup last year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Bumrah was expected to make his comeback with the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, but after being named in the squad, the pacer was ruled out. The Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, also part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2022-23, will begin on February 9 in Nagpur.

The last two Tests are scheduled to be held across the first two weeks of March. To enhance the team's chances at the ICC T20 World Cup last October-November, Bumrah was rushed to the Twenty20 (T20) side during a home series against Australia, where he broke down again and was ruled out for an indefinite period.

Also, an annoyed Rohit slammed the broadcaster for showing his century in the third ODI against New Zealand was the first in "three years", as the skipper pointed out he hardly played any 50-over matches during the period due to various reasons. As Rohit pulled away to deep square to get to his 30th ODI century in the third game against New Zealand on Tuesday, the broadcaster flashed the statistic that it was the Indian skipper's first ton since January 2020.

While the statistic is accurate, Rohit felt it needed to convey the correct picture. "Regarding the first hundred in three years, I've played only 12 (17) ODIs in three years. Three years sounds like a lot. You guys should know what's happening. I know it was shown on broadcast, but kabhi kabhi woh cheez bhi dhyan dena chahiye, broadcaster ko bhi sahi cheez dikhana chahiye [the broadcasters should give the correct picture]," Rohit told reporters after the match.

When a journalist further asked if it was the return of the 'Hitman', a moniker used for him, Rohit, who slammed nine fours and six sixes in India's 90-run win, said, "As I said, there were no matches in 2020. Everyone was sitting at home because of COVID-19. We hardly played ODIs," he stated.

"I was injured, so I played two Tests during that time, so you have to put all of that in perspective. We were playing T20 cricket last year. And in T20 cricket, there's no better batter than Suryakumar Yadav. He has hit two hundred, and I don't think anyone else has," added Rohit.

Pacer Shardul Thakur changed the match's complexion with his wicket-laden second spell as he snapped Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham's wickets off back-to-back balls before getting rid of Glenn Phillips in his next over. "He has the knack of taking wickets at a crucial time for us. We have seen it not just in ODI cricket but also in Tests," Rohit explained.

"He's critical to us and where we stand as a team. So, I hope he keeps putting up performances like this, and it will only do good for the team and give him confidence that he can come and take wickets. This guy is brilliant. He has played a lot of domestic cricket and understands what needs to be done," Rohit continued.

Rohit revealed how Shardul, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli plotted New Zealand skipper Tom Latham's dismissal. "You need to use your skills in this format, and he [Shardul] has them. He bowled a good knuckle-ball to Tom Latham today [Tuesday], nicely planned in the middle by Virat, Hardik, and Shardul," he stated.

The skipper was also praised for the young Shubman Gill, the leading run-getter in the series. "The way he was batting in the series I don't think much needs to be told. He understands his game, paces his innings well, and that is what we want, to go big and deep into the game," noted Rohit.

"No matter how flat the pitch is, a double hundred isn't easy, and that shows. In that game [first ODI], the next best score was 34, which shows that he is calculative. He's got great maturity," Rohit mentioned. India climbed to the top spot in the ODI rankings with the win, but Rohit was indifferent to the feat.

"Honestly speaking, ranking and all doesn't matter. Before this series, we were fourth. I don't know how we were fourth because the entire last year, I don't think we lost any series. We don't get too much into it. We prepare for the big tournaments. We want to be ready for everything. All these series give confidence," concluded Rohit.

(With inputs from PTI)