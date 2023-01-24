IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Rohit, Gill slam centuries to put India in driver's seat; fans exultant

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: India is taking the attack to New Zealand with the bat in the final Indore ODI. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have slammed centuries each to put the hosts in the driver's seat, making the fans exultant.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 3:56 PM IST

    Team India looks unstoppable at the moment, especially with the bat, as it is taking the attack to a struggling New Zealand in the final One-Day International (ODI) at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. After being invited the bat first, the two openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill played furious knocks, putting on a formidable 212-run partnership, putting the hosts firmly in control of the contest. As India brought up its 200 just halfway through its innings, the two also slammed their respective 30th and fourth ODI century. While Rohit's ton came off 83 balls, which included nine fours and six sixes at a strike rate of around 119.00, Gill brought up his in 72, including 13 fours and four sixes at an S/R above 143.00.

    While fans became exultant on social media with their knocks, here are the records that were scripted in the process:

    • India scored its highest PowerPlay (PP) scored in ODIs this season - 82/0
    • It is the highest opening partnership against NZ in the format.
    • It is Rohit's second fastest ODI ton, with the most immediate being off 82 against England in Nottingham, 2018.
    • Rohit now has the joint third most ODI centuries, along with Ricky Ponting.
    • Gill has become the quickest Indian to score four ODI tons - 21 innings
    • Gill and become the joint-highest run-scorer in a three-match ODI series alongside Babar Azam - 360
    • Gill is the first Indian to score 300-plus runs in a three-game ODI series.
    • Rohit became the first Indian to hit fives sixes in the opening 15 overs of an ODI.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 3:56 PM IST
