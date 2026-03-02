Dubai Slowly Returns to Normal After Iranian Missile Strike
Dubai is gradually returning to normalcy after Iran launched a missile strike amid escalating regional tensions. Tourists were seen visiting the iconic Burj Khalifa and other attractions, though in smaller numbers. Authorities confirmed that stock markets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will remain closed on March 02 and 03 as a precautionary step.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
03:58
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing