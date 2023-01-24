Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Tonful Rohit-Gill show hands India clean sweep and No.1 ODI ranking; Twitter rejoices

    IND vs NZ: India gave New Zealand a hard time, winning the final Indore ODI by 90 runs, thus registering a clean sweep and gaining the number one ODI spot. Ton-men Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill played substantial roles, as Twitter rejoices.

    IND vs NZ, Indore/3rd ODI: Tonful Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill show hands India clean sweep against New Zealand and number 1 ODI ranking; Twitter rejoice-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 9:34 PM IST

    Team India had a grand day on Tuesday in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) against New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. In a high-scoring encounter, the hosts prevailed, securing a 90-run win. Consequently, the Men in Blue registered a 3-0 clean sweep and became the new number one ODI side, displacing the visitors. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill played a starry role by scoring respective centuries. At the same time, the Indian bowlers did their part, especially pacer Shardul Thakur and chinaman wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, with their three-for. Meanwhile, Twitter rejoiced with this emphatic series success.

    Winning the toss, Kiwi skipper Tom Latham opted to field while the Indians made a couple of changes to their playing XI. The hosts were off to a majestic start, with the openers putting on a 212-run stand. Rohit slammed his 30th ODI ton before falling to off-spinner Michael Bracewell in the 27th, who knocked him over.

    ALSO READ: ICC Team of 2022 - Rishabh Pant in Test side; Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj on ODI unit

    During this time, Gill also struck his fourth ODI century. However, he too could not last long post the ton, falling to pacer Blair Tickner in the 35th, as the score read 268/3. India lost some quick wickets thereon and was down to 313/6. However, Hardik Pandya (54) and Thakur (25) added 54 for the seventh wicket before the latter fell to Tickner in the 48th.

    In the following over, at 379, Pandya departed to pacer Jacob Duffy after hitting his eighth half-century, while the Indians finished on 385/9. For New Zealand, Duffy and Tickner snared three each, while pacer Lockie Ferguson was economical. In reply, the Kiwis lost Finn Allen (0) in the opening over after playing on to pacer Pandya with no runs on the board.

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI - Rohit, Gill slam centuries to put India in driver's seat; fans exultant

    Nevertheless, Devon Conway (138) and Henry Nicholls (42) put on 106 for the second wicket before the latter was trapped leg-before by Kuldeep in the 15th. A 78-run stand ensued between Conway and Daryl Mitchell (24), while the latter fell to Thakur in the 26th at 184. However, the Kiwis began losing regular wickets thereon.

    Although Conway scored his second ODI ton, he was the sixth wicket to fall to pacer Umran Malik in the 32nd, at 230. While NZ gave it all to fight back and edge closer, the target was too big to be attained, as it was bowled out for 295 by the 42nd. While Thakur and Kuldeep were on target, considering India's bowling, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also gets the credit for being economical.
    Brief scores: IND 389/5 (Rohit- 101, Gill- 112, Pandya- 54; Tickner- 3/76) defeated NZ 295 in 41.2 overs (Conway- 138, Thakur- 3/45) by 90 runs.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 9:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Rohit sharma, Shubman Gill slam centuries to put India in driver seat against New Zealand; fans exultant-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Rohit, Gill slam centuries to put India in driver's seat; fans exultant

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: No Rajat Patidar; Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal in as New Zealand opts to chase against India-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: No Patidar; Malik and Chahal in as New Zealand opts to chase

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Womens IPL 2023: BCCI all set to get richer by INR 4000 crore with 5 new teams-ayh

    Women's IPL 2023: BCCI all set to get richer by INR 4,000 crore with 5 new teams

    india vs new zealand Not Shubman, but 'Soothman' Gill: Gavaskar gives sensational Indian batter new nickname snt

    Not Shubman, but 'Soothman' Gill: Gavaskar gives sensational Indian batter new nickname

    Recent Stories

    Kiren Rijiju criticises Digvijaya Singh; shares video of former IAF officer praising Balakot air strike AJR

    Kiren Rijiju criticises Digvijaya Singh; shares video of former IAF officer praising Balakot air strike

    Oscars 2023 nominations: India bags 3 Nominations RRR's Naatu Naatu, The Elephant Whisperers, All That Breathes RBA

    Oscars 2023 nominations list: India bags 3, RRR's Naatu Naatu, The Elephant Whisperers, All That Breathe

    Shraddha Kapoor SEXY pictures: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star's HOT bikini looks catch attention-WATCH RBA

    Shraddha Kapoor SEXY pictures: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star's HOT bikini looks catch attention-WATCH

    Outraged Aaftab Poonawala killed Shraddha Walkar for meeting a friend: Delhi Police AJR

    Outraged Aaftab Poonawala killed Shraddha Walkar for meeting a friend: Delhi Police

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Quarterfinals LIVE Round-up: Australia Spain Belgium New Zealand-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Quarterfinals LIVE: Australia enters semis after battling past Spain

    Recent Videos

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon