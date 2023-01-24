ICC Team of 2022: Rishabh Pant in Test side; Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj on ODI unit

ICC Team of 2022 has been announced across formats. On the Test side, Rishabh Pant is the only Indian to have made it across, while in the ODIs, Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj have earned their place.

Young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, recovering from his injuries in a severe car crash two days before the new year, is the only Indian to be picked for the ICC Men's Test team of 2022. The 25-year-old had a glorious year with the bat, amassing 680 runs from 12 innings at an average of 61.81 and a strike rate of 90.90. He had two centuries and four fifties in the year. He smashed 21 sixes in Tests in 2022 and was decent with the gloves, producing six stumpings and taking 23 catches. England skipper Ben Stokes, who transformed the side with his aggressive brand of cricket, has been named captain of the Test XI, with his team-mates Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson.

The ICC Test XI features four Aussies, including skipper Pat Cummins forming a pace combination with South African ace Kagiso Rabada and Anderson. Pakistan captain Babar Azam and West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite complete the lineup. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI - Rohit, Gill slam centuries to put India in driver's seat; fans exultant

Iyer, Siraj only Indians in ODI Team of 2022

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and young pacer Mohammed Siraj are the only two Indians who found a place in the ICC ODI Team of 2022 captained by Pakistan's Babar Azam. In a fruitful 2022, Iyer played the anchor role in India's star-studded batting lineup in the 50-over.

Mostly slotting in at No.4, Iyer played 17 games during the calendar year and scored 724 runs at an average of 55.69. Iyer scored his runs at a brisk pace of 91.52, which included one century and six 50s, to cement his place in India's One-Day International (ODI) scheme of things ahead of the World Cup in October-November. ALSO READ: ICC T20 TEAM 2022 - VIRAT KOHLI, SURYAKUMAR YADAV, HARDIK PANDYA AMONG INDIANS TO FEATURE

Siraj was one of the most improved bowlers in white-ball cricket and finished as the leading wicket-taker for the Men in Blue with 24 scalps in 15 ODIs in the absence of an injured Jasprit Bumrah. His wickets came at an economy of 4.62 and an average of 23.50, with best figures of 3/29.

ICC Test Team of 2022: Ben Stokes (c), Usman Khawaja, Kraigg Brathwaite, Marnus Labuschagne, Babar Azam, Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant (wk), Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Lyon and James Anderson. ALSO WATCH: IND VS NZ 2022-23, 3RD ODI: 'NOT THAT I AM AWARE OF INDIA ADOPTING SPLIT CAPTAINCY' - RAHUL DRAVID

